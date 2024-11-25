Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,614,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,223,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Prologis by 267.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,811 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 326.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,774,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,343,000 after buying an additional 1,358,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Prologis by 137.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,518,000 after buying an additional 1,075,614 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 350,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average is $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.01%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

