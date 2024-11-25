ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.75, but opened at $37.68. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 426,040 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 3,943.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at about $292,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Further Reading

