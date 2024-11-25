Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.43 and last traded at $129.31, with a volume of 61246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 6.61 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 376.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

