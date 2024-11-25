Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Director Daniel R. Kozlowski Sells 20,000 Shares

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel R. Kozlowski sold 20,000 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,668,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,960,991.80. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,757. The company has a market cap of $344.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 16.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 253.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCYO

Pure Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.