Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 119,176 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 178.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,176 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 93,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,010,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,360,109. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

