Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 253,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,838,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,755,000 after buying an additional 43,159 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Stellantis by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,089,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stellantis by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,925,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 67.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,518,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $75,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $13.46. 2,538,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,210. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Read Our Latest Report on STLA

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.