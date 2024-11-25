Qsemble Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,113.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of DHI stock traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.38. 433,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.28 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

