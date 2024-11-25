RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.392 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

RB Global Stock Up 2.6 %

RBA opened at C$136.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global has a one year low of C$82.18 and a one year high of C$136.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$110.74.

Get RB Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.