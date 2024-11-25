REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 49590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

REV Group Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.59.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.70 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.92%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,502 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,492,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 56.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 380,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 137,943 shares during the period.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

