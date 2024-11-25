Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC cut its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $1,590,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 9.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ROL traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $51.06. 56,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Insider Activity

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,120 shares of company stock worth $1,209,993. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.