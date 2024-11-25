Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 476,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 211,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $480.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 521.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares during the period.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

