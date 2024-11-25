Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 25th (NASDAQ:SFHG)

Samfine Creation Holdings Group’s (NASDAQ:SFHG – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, November 25th. Samfine Creation Holdings Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Samfine Creation Holdings Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Stock Down 10.7 %

SFHG stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Samfine Creation Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Company Profile

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial printing services in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of printed products, such as children’s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries, and journals; and novelty and packaging products, including handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts, and other specialized products, as well as shopping bags and package boxes.

