San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 280500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
