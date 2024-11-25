Sara B. Hampton Sells 2,812 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $108,233.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,401.15. The trade was a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energizer Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 795,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,718. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 12.6% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,775,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,660,000 after buying an additional 533,831 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Energizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,606,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 38.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after buying an additional 240,402 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

