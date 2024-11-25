Sara B. Hampton Sells 2,812 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $108,233.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,401.15. The trade was a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Energizer Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:ENR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 795,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,718. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.
Energizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energizer
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.