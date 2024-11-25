Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 1420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

