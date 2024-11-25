Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.0 million. Semtech also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.29-0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Semtech stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,286. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. Semtech has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $53.74.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

