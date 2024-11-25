Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.15% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $321,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,968.64. The trade was a 9.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $78.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.76. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $392.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

