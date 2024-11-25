SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $70.20.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.