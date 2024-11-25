SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $48.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.