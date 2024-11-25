SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 425 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,625,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $10,078,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 472.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 64,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

CRSP opened at $47.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,382 shares of company stock worth $1,917,679 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

