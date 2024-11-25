Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,092,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $107,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $85.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.