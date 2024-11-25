SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s Largest Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 9.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $38,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $249.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.15 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

