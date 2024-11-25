Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.41 and last traded at $212.41, with a volume of 15014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.85.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total transaction of $690,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,765.04. This represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $349,491.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,196.71. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,419. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Standex International by 93.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Standex International by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Standex International by 95.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

