Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Shares Up 100% – What’s Next?

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 266,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 108,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Stelmine Canada Stock Up 100.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.
Stelmine Canada Company Profile
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
