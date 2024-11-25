Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SPDR S&P Retail ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 31,108 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,545 call options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded up $3.41 on Monday, reaching $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,234. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $84.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.