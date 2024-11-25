StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.58. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westwater Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

