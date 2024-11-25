Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $610.71 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $463.89 and a 1-year high of $611.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $577.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

