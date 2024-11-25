Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 309 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $242.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day moving average of $238.46. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

