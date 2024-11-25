Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46,877.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,095,000 after buying an additional 4,490,421 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Clorox by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 13,547.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after buying an additional 436,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 424.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,390,000 after purchasing an additional 435,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

NYSE CLX opened at $169.30 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

