Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on December 31st

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

TSE:SLF opened at C$85.53 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$64.38 and a 1 year high of C$86.51. The stock has a market cap of C$49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$79.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 85,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.71, for a total value of C$7,280,231.53. Also, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total value of C$150,590.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Cormark raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.18.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

