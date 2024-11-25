Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$69.00 Price Target by Gerdes Energy Research Analysts

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$69.00 price target by equities researchers at Gerdes Energy Research in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Gerdes Energy Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$62.32.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,996. The company has a market cap of C$72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.26. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$58.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total transaction of C$5,995,185.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total value of C$2,843,700.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.