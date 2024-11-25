Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,735 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $64,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bfsg LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $163.53 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.28 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

