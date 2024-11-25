Swedbank AB Has $58.17 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $58,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $290.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day moving average of $323.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

