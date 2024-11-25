T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on December 12th

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

T-Mobile US has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect T-Mobile US to earn $10.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $238.28 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $147.96 and a fifty-two week high of $242.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,750 shares of company stock worth $72,863,634 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.