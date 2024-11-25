The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 73325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
