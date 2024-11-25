The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $424.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $421.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $308.59 and a one year high of $424.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.