Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) vs. Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Financial Contrast

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares 6.67% 4.42% 0.34%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares $109.70 million 4.03 $33.55 million N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares $187.46 million 1.95 $13.43 million $1.73 25.93

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Southern First Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thomasville Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southern First Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thomasville Bancshares and Southern First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southern First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.92%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

