Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Down 21.4% – Here’s Why

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) fell 21.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 252,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average session volume of 55,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Transition Metals Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.73.
Transition Metals Company Profile
Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.
