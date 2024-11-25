Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Down 21.4% – Here’s Why

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) fell 21.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 252,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average session volume of 55,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Transition Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Transition Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.