Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 5,309 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 89.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

