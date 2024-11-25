Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after buying an additional 116,182 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 279,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,090,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,026,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 238,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 865,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.