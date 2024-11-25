Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Greenbrier Companies comprises 0.9% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GBX opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $67.22. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBX. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 4,950 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,680. The trade was a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $150,363.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,939.16. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,703 shares of company stock valued at $790,338. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

