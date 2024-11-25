Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 990 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 11.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BELFB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $78.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $979.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $85.91.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 6.42%.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In related news, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,704.80. The trade was a 9.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

