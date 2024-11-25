Truvestments Capital LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Essential Properties Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 386,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $344,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 72,949 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,829,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,637,000 after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. This represents a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $33.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.87%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

