Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $157.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $99.92 and a 1 year high of $157.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.58.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

