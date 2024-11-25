Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Chairman Sells $11,822,575.38 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 924,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $66.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

