Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Chairman Sells $11,822,575.38 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 924,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $66.88.
Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on TSN
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.