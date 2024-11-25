UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.35 and last traded at $128.66, with a volume of 16208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.78.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Greg M. Graves purchased 258 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,196.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,106.76. This represents a 0.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,988,036.24. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,165. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UMB Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

