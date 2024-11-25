VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.34, but opened at $46.86. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 323,683 shares.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

