Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $374.63 and last traded at $374.63, with a volume of 4683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $368.50.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

