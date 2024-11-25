Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Wiser Advisor Group LLC

Wiser Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after buying an additional 10,210,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,191 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,888,000. Finally, Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 3,508,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,485,000 after buying an additional 1,492,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,995. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $84.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

