Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.65. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $215.22 and a 1 year high of $284.65. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

